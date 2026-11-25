Ukrainian forces struck two Russian oil refineries, setting the sites ablaze in a massive attack overnight on Nov. 25, monitoring channels reported.

The Syzran Oil Refinery was struck, and a fire broke out in the plant's vicinity, according to Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

The Kuibyshev Oil Refinery was also targeted in the massive Ukrainian attack, with eyewitnesses sharing video footage of air defenses operating as air raid sirens sounded.

Afterwards, local residents shared footage of a large fire reportedly burning at the Kuibyshev refinery.

The two oil refineries, both located in Russia's Samara Oblast, are about 100 kilometers (62 miles) apart and are approximately 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Nov. 20, Ukraine's military launched an attack on a chemical plant in Russia's Smolensk Oblast, monitoring channels reported.

On Nov. 17, a section of the Crimean Bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia collapsed after a Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike.