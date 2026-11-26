Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ukrainian monitoring channels reported fires at a Transneft oil transportation and storage facility in the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan after a supposed Ukrainian strike, and at the Kuibyshev refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on Nov. 26.

For several months, Ukraine has been attacking Russian energy sites to reduce Moscow's oil profits and deplete fuel powering Russian forces.

Photos and videos circulated by the Ukrainian open-source intelligence (OSINT) monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ purportedly show large plumes of smoke rising near the Transneft industrial facilities in Bashkortostan and the Kuibyshev refinery in Samara Oblast.

Exilenova+ said that preliminary reports pointed to a Ukrainian strike on the Subkhankulovo oil pumping station in the Tuymazy district of Russia's Bashkortostan.

The local Russian media outlet Bashinform reported an air raid alert in the region. Drone debris fell within the industrial zone and sparked a fire, Bashinform cited Bulat Musin, the head of the Tuymazinsky district administration.

The monitoring channels reported that a new fire broke out at the Kuibyshev refinery on the morning of Nov. 26. The refinery was targeted overnight on Nov. 25, when Ukrainian forces struck two oil refineries in Samara Oblast, as the General Staff confirmed.

The Kuibyshev refinery, one of the largest oil processing facilities in Samara Oblast, is owned by Russia's state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, the General Staff said.

Ukraine's General Staff has not confirmed a strike on facilities in Bashkortostan.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the locations of the reported fire or whether the facilities sustained direct hits.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted infrastructure used to transport Russian oil. On Nov. 19, Ukrainian forces struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, damaging three storage tanks, the General Staff said. The facility is a key hub supplying crude to Russian refineries and the Druzhba pipeline system.

On Nov. 14, Ukrainian forces also struck the Samara Linear Production and Dispatch Station near the village of Prosvet, another major hub in Russia's oil export network. The facility blends crude from several Russian regions to produce Urals, an export grade accounting for up to half of Russia's oil exports, according to the General Staff.