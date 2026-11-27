Nine Ukrainian children have returned to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories and Russia through the mediation of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Nov. 27 on X.

The forced deportation of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia, where they face detention, separation from their families, changes to their citizenship, or placement for adoption, constitutes a war crime. Meanwhile, Moscow also restricts residents' ability to leave occupied territories freely and safely by blocking access to humanitarian corridors.

Those who returned also included a grandmother who accompanied her grandson and a girl named Anastasiia, who is a resident of a children's residential institution in the town of Oleshky in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson.

Zelensky said the children were brought back from Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

The youngest child among those returned was eight years old, according to Zelensky.

The president thanked Melania Trump for her assistance and mediation, as well as Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, and international partners.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has secured the return of 2,875 children, though the president did not specify the timeframe.

"We remember everyone. We are doing everything possible to find them and bring them back to their families and loved ones," Zelensky said.

As of September 2026, Ukraine's Justice Ministry has officially confirmed 20,610 cases of deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.



Ukrainian human rights groups estimate that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children are under Russian control, including those who have been deported or forcibly transferred and those who remain in occupied territories and are at risk of deportation.



Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.



In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.