Fraudulent accounts sought to impersonate Olesia Bida, a journalist with the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Unit, by contacting photographers and media outlets to request photos and videos documenting the aftermath of Russian attacks.

The impersonation attempts began in early November, when the Kyiv Independent discovered that fake emails were being sent in Bida’s name. The messages requested footage of “damaged buildings, infrastructure, and other visible evidence.”

The emails were sent from an unknown account that initially used the journalist’s name and later claimed an affiliation with the Kyiv Independent. Molfar Intelligence, an investigative firm, first reported the incident involving Bida on Nov. 9.

Investigative community, InformNapalm, said they received two emails days later from the same address impersonating Bida. This time, the email signed under Bida's name was in Ukrainian, while another identical one supposedly from Christina Harward, a representative of the Institute for the Study of War, was in English. Their contents were simply translated.

A screenshot provided by InformNapalm shows two emails it has received from an email account impersonating Olesia Bida and falsely claiming to be a representative from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). (InformNapalm)

In the latest attempt to impersonate the journalist, an Instagram account was created using her name. On Nov. 23, the unidentified individuals behind the account contacted Ukrainian photojournalist Vlada Liberova, who works alongside her husband, Kostiantyn Liberov.

In the message, the fake account attempted to arrange an agreement with the photojournalists, requesting footage from sites struck by Geran drones “for the Kyiv Independent.” Later that day, the account blocked Liberova on Instagram, raising suspicions.

The fake Instagram account had more than 2,000 followers and reposted photos from Bida’s real account.

Following the incident, both the Liberovs and Bida made statements on their social media explaining the situation and warning others of similar spoofings.

Other Ukrainian photographers have told the Kyiv Independent they received similar messages from individuals claiming to be journalists from Polish media outlets.

Ukrainian photographer receives a message from a fake account claiming to be a representative for a Polish media outlet. (Kyiv Independent)

The Kyiv Independent has not found any evidence that links these recent attempts with the Nov. 4 cyberattack, although it does not rule out such a possibility.

In the past month, other Ukrainian media have also been targeted by Russia media during which hackers send fake news through the email distribution system. On Nov. 1, Ukraine's air raid alert system was hacked as people received repeated false alerts warning of nuclear, chemical, and street fighting threats.