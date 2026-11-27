Azov's 1st Corps and the 9th Army Corps announced the success of operation "Hell-3," saying they had destroyed Russian fuel reserves concealed in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The operation marks the continuation of Azov's broader campaign against Russian military logistics. Ukrainian strikes have increasingly disrupted Russian resupply efforts, and Moscow's battlefield advance has slowed significantly amid heavy casualties and difficulties sustaining offensives.

Russian forces had concealed the fuel depot and attempted to protect it with camouflage, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups, but the Ukrainian units managed to destroy both the storage site and its supporting logistics infrastructure, Azov said.

The two previous phases also targeted Russian storage and logistics infrastructure in occupied Ukrainian territory.

On Aug. 17, Azov announced Operation Hell-2 targeting Russian fuel infrastructure across occupied Donetsk Oblast. The corps said it destroyed 67 fuel tanks containing a total of 4,221 metric tons of fuel, as well as vehicles used to transport supplies to Russian troops.

Operation Hell-1, announced on July 1, struck a major Russian fuel depot in Novoamvrosiivka, occupied Donetsk Oblast, using Hornet drones. The multi-stage operation also targeted railway infrastructure supplying the facility, an electrical substation, and fuel storage tanks, eventually forcing Russian forces to abandon the depot and redirect supplies into Russia, Azov said.