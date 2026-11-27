Croatia's High Criminal Court has overturned a ruling ordering the extradition to Germany of Volodymyr Zhuravliov, a suspect in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Ukrainian law firm representing him said on Nov. 27.

In August, Croatian authorities detained scuba diver Zhuravliov under a European arrest warrant issued by Germany in connection with the September 2022 explosions that damaged the pipelines built to funnel Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

German authorities accuse him of helping to place explosives on the pipelines as part of a covert operation conducted from a rented sailing yacht that departed from the port of Rostock.

A Croatian court authorized Zhuravliov's extradition to Germany on Sept. 18, as he requested political asylum in Croatia.

The law firm representing Zhuravliov said Croatia's High Criminal Court upheld an appeal filed by his attorneys on Nov. 23, overturning the extradition ruling and sending the case back for reconsideration.

The appeals court found the lower court's decision premature and asked it to seek further clarification from German authorities on the two European arrest warrants, the charges, and the scope of the criminal proceedings.

"(Zhuravliov's) extradition to Germany remains an open question," the Ukrainian law firm said on Facebook.

Zhuravliov was first detained in Poland in September 2025, but a Polish court refused to extradite him to Germany and instead released him a month later.

The Polish court argued that the Nord Stream sabotage could be considered a justifiable act in the context of Ukraine's defense against Russia.

German investigators previously linked the sabotage to a pro-Ukraine group, allegedly led by another Ukrainian national, Serhii Kuznietsov, who is already in German custody after being detained in Italy in August 2025.

Kyiv has denied any involvement in the explosions.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never became operational, had long been a flashpoint in European energy politics. Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, critics said it deepened Germany's dependence on Russian gas and undermined European energy security.