Russian attacks killed six people, including an 86-year-old woman, and injured 25 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 27.

Russia struck key substations and distribution networks, temporarily leaving consumers in six oblasts without power, Artem Nekrasov, first deputy energy minister, said. The Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts are the hardest-hit regions, with a significant number of consumers left without electricity due to Russian shelling, Nekrasov added.

Russian forces launched 155 drones, including 83 jet-powered ones, Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoys at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 27, the Air Force said.

As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had downed or suppressed 110 drones, including 51 jet-powered drones.

Impacts were recorded at 27 locations and debris at four locations, according to the Air Force.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted Kharkiv and ten other settlements, damaged an educational facility, killed an 86-year-old woman and injured seven other people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted Kherson and 41 other settlements, killing one person and injuring six others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others on Nov. 26, Governor Mykhailo Semikin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked five districts with over 20 drones, killing one person and injuring two others, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. At around 9 a.m. local time, a 74-year-old woman was reported injured in another attack, Hanzha added, bringing the total number of injured to three.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks killed a 70-year-old man on Nov. 26, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russia targeted energy and logistics infrastructure, injuring two people, local authorities said.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Russian attacks damaged energy and railway infrastructure. According to local authorities, there were no casualties.