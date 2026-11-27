Explosions were reported at a synthetic rubber plant linked to Russia's missile production and a thermal power plant in the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight on Nov. 27, Russian independent media outlet ASTRA reported.

The Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant produces materials used in the manufacture of solid rocket fuel, including for Iskander missiles, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

ASTRA's analysis of video footage identified an explosion at the synthetic rubber plant. The outlet also identified an explosion at the Efremov thermal power plant, which supplies heat and electricity to the city and local industrial facilities, including the rubber plant.

Local residents reported disruptions to their heating supply following the explosions.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram that Russian air defenses had downed four Ukrainian drones over the region, adding that the threat of further drone attacks remained.

"There were no casualties. According to preliminary information, no damage to infrastructure has been recorded," Milyayev said.

The governor said falling drone debris had damaged windows at three private residences in the Efremov district but made no mention of explosions at either industrial facility.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

The Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant has been targeted in previous Ukrainian attacks, including on Dec. 24, 2025, and Sept. 25, 2026.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted facilities within Russia linked to its military-industrial complex in an effort to undermine Moscow's ability to sustain its war.