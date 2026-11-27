The president can't interfere in the work of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies to stop pressure against them, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC aired on Nov. 26.

His remarks came after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said they were facing a smear campaign following their recent investigations implicating senior law enforcement officials.

In recent weeks, several former and current senior officials under scrutiny by the anti-graft agencies have accused NABU and SAPO of trying to influence peace talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, claiming the probes are meant to pressure Kyiv into accepting an unfavorable deal with Moscow.

Some of Ukraine's largest anonymous Telegram channels have also shared posts promoting similar narratives.

NABU and SAPO have pointed to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), seen as loyal to the President's Office, as one of the main sources of pressure on their staff.

SAPO chief Oleksandr Klymenko said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda the President's Office could stop the "coordinated media attack" against the agencies "in two minutes," arguing that it was a matter of political will.

Asked about the SBU's alleged pressure on NABU, Zelensky said journalists could investigate the matter. He added that some SBU officials had faced questions over their actions, while others had already been dismissed.

Zelensky said he was "trying to support" NABU and SAPO, "but not to the extent of breaking the law, as they are independent institutions."

NABU and SAPO have been in the spotlight since Zelensky's team tried to strip them of their independence in the summer of 2025, sparking nationwide protests. The SBU portrayed the crackdown as an attempt to counter alleged Russian influence within the bureau.

Over the past year, NABU and SAPO published several major investigations implicating top officials and the president's associates.