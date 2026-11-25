Ukrainian forces struck Russia's Savasleyka military airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on Nov. 24-25, hitting five Russian aircraft, the General Staff said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attack hit three MiG-31 fighter jets and two Su-34 aircraft.

The General Staff said damage assessments were ongoing and that additional aircraft may have been affected.

The MiG-31 is a fighter jet with some variants adapted to carry Kinzhal ballistic missiles. The Su-34 is a fighter-bomber used to launch missiles and drop guided bombs against Ukrainian targets.

The five aircraft will be "unable to fly for some time," General Staff said.

The strike comes as Ukraine seeks to counter Russian attacks involving ballistic missiles and glide bombs by targeting missile launchers and aircraft in Russia and Russian-occupied territories. Ukraine faces persistent shortages of air defense systems, including U.S.-made Patriot interceptors capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian P-18 radar station near Karavan-Solodkyi in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff said on Nov. 25. The system detects aerial targets at long range and transmits information to Russian air defense units.

The same series of operations targeted several Russian military supply facilities in occupied Ukrainian territories. Two fuel and lubricant depots and two logistics facilities were struck in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff said.

In the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces hit a fuel and lubricant depot near Ahronomichne and an ammunition depot near Novyi Svit.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the extent of the damage.