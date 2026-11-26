North Korea has temporarily suspended its military aid to Russia following a diplomatic dispute over Russia's approach to South Korea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Nov. 26.

North Korea has become an essential cog in Russia's war machine, as the two countries are surprisingly complementary in military production, with North Korea helping Russia's war on Ukraine in many areas.

Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition for its war against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and Western officials, and sent an estimated 14,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast. More than 6,000 of those soldiers have been killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western officials.

Since 2024, Russia has launched at least several dozen North Korean ballistic missiles on Ukrainian territory. While these missiles vary in type, they are generally considered more powerful – but less accurate – than their Russian equivalents.

HUR claimed that tensions began rising in October after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko reportedly claimed to help de-escalate tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui supposedly responded in late October that such remarks were not in line with the two countries' alliance and demanded clarification of Russia's policy toward South Korea, according to HUR.

HUR alleged that Choe then announced a temporary stop of military support to Moscow, supposedly on a personal decision made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The measures include banning Russian military transport aircraft from North Korean airspace and a delivery stop for KN-23 ballistic missiles and artillery shells, HUR said.

North Korea was also holding off on a request to expand its existing troop contingent of 8,500 soldiers in Russia to 50,000, according to HUR.

In August, Ukrainian intelligence issued alarming warnings, hinting that Russia could soon ask North Korea to contribute up to 50,000 more of its troops for its war against Ukraine, with missiles, drone operators, and technical brigades to follow.

According to HUR, units of North Korea's 11th Special Operations Forces Corps remain in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and a North Korean missile unit has been operating in Russia's Voronezh Oblast as part of Russia's 112th Missile Brigade since mid-summer.

HUR did not specify how they obtained this information, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify it.

Only on Sept. 9, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their countries' close ties with North Korea in messages marking the 78th anniversary of the country's founding, North Korean state media (KCNA) reported.

Putin pledged continued close cooperation with Pyongyang under their "comprehensive strategic partnership." He said deeper ties would support regional security and the emergence of a multipolar world order.

Russia and North Korea have rapidly expanded military ties since 2023, formalizing their relationship in a 2024 strategic partnership treaty that includes a mutual defense provision.