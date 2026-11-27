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What Ukraine’s FPV footage doesn’t show: psychology of killing
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The Kyiv Independent’s Nick Allard and Asami Terajima speak with Ukrainian drone operators about what it means to kill enemy soldiers through a screen.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.