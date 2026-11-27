Ukraine halted electricity exports on Nov. 22 after a Russian attack damaged its energy infrastructure, while electricity imports surged to their highest daily level since mid-June, according to data from Energy Map.

The shift shows the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, as the country increasingly relies on imports to meet domestic needs while losing export revenue for Ukrainian producers.

Since September, Russia has carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting not only power plants but also high-voltage substations and transmission lines, according to the Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

"Damage to the main transmission network explains why Ukraine continued exporting electricity even during prolonged power outages: surplus power in some regions could not be delivered to areas facing shortages," CES said.

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The Nov. 20 attack further strained Ukraine's power system, forcing nuclear power plants to reduce output because damage to the grid prevented them from supplying electricity to consumers. The attack targeted major energy facilities, including the Western Ukrainian substation, a key link of the country's power network.

Ukraine more than tripled its electricity imports the following day on Nov. 21, reaching their highest daily level since mid-June, while exports stopped completely on Nov. 22, according to Energy Map database.

Imports declined in the following days but remained above pre-attack levels.

The attacks have also increased the cost of repairing Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In October, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund signed contracts worth 200 million euros ($218 million) to buy equipment, its largest monthly total since it was established.

The fund received nearly 800 million euros from international donors this year but still needs around 450 million euros ($493 million), according to CES. The estimate was made before the recent wave of Russian attacks in late November.