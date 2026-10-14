'This cannot be a coincidence' — Ukraine's Starlink access restricted without warning, Zelensky adviser says

Ukraine's Starlink access has been restricted without warning, severely disrupting "several" military missions, presidential adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov said on Oct. 14.

"I confirm that (Starlink owner) SpaceX implemented speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while in motion last night. Currently, the restriction applies to the StarShield 'military service package' and limits speed to 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour)," he said in a post on social media.

Ukraine relies on Starlink for several military applications including operating its mid-strike campaign in Russian-occupied Ukraine, as well as interceptor drones that defend against Russia's new jet-powered attack drones.

This mid-strike campaign has this year allowed Ukraine to strangle Russian logistics, hampering its ability to fight on the front lines.

A source in Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that speed limitations had been discovered and the cause was being investigated.

"This complicates drone missions —specifically those involving interceptors and mid-range strike drones — and hampers capabilities for frontline logistics, reconnaissance, and signal relay," the source added.

A soldier working on mid-strike drone operations, who requested anonymity, confirmed that "certain issues are being observed" but declined to elaborate, citing operational security.

In a post on social media, Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps said it was experiencing "throttling" of its Starlink connectivity.

"The consequences are already being felt in the field. Since the start of the day alone, a drone unit operating within the 7th Corps' area of ​​responsibility in the Huliaipole sector has had to cancel a number of missions due to these connectivity issues," the corps said.

"Obviously, this action cannot be a coincidence and is associated with the current political situation," Beskrestnov said.

As reported by the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 12, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Ukraine with the withholding of intelligence and other assistance in a bid to protect Russian oil refineries.

Beskrestnov did not provide evidence that the Starlink restriction was connected to U.S. pressure on Ukraine, and the White House has not commented on the issue.

Serhii Sternenko, an activist and former advisor to ex-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, also reported the restriction of access, saying "SpaceX likely took these measures at the request of the Trump administration."

The development comes after Ukraine worked with SpaceX earlier this year to deactivate unauthorized Starlink terminals being used by Russian forces. Starlink has played a critical role in Ukrainian military communications throughout the full-scale war.

The threats came after a confusing 48 hours during which U.S. President Donald Trump announced a controversial "deal" with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import Russian diesel, followed by repeated demands that Ukraine replace Volodymyr Zelensky as president, followed by Trump announcing a unilateral "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, which blindsided both Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukraine has since refrained from attacking Russian oil refineries but Russia has continued its blitz on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, most recently overnight on Oct. 14 when "several" power plants in Kyiv were hit. Trump has refused to accuse Russia of breaking the ceasefire.

The reported Starlink restrictions come as questions have been raised about U.S. intelligence sharing in relation to Russian ballistic missile launches, following two straight nights of attack on Kyiv with little to no warning.

Five Russian S-400 missiles struck the Ukrainian capital shortly after 10 p.m. local time on Oct. 12, causing "massive explosions," Kyiv Independent journalists reported. Air raid sirens and mobile alerts sounded only after the attack.

First responders look after a victim from a residential building struck by Russian missile fire in Kyiv, Ukraine, late on Oct. 13, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny / The Kyiv Independent)

Zelensky described the strike as "particularly vile," saying Kyiv "received no early warning from our partners about this strike." His remarks raised questions about whether Washington had suspended intelligence assistance to Ukraine.

Despite the failure of Kyiv's early warning system and threats to halt U.S. intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Washington made no such decision, Ukrainian and American sources told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 13.

But later that day, around 10:30 p.m. another wave of ballistic missiles hit Kyiv, again without the usual warning.

At least three women were killed, and another 24 people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured as a result of a hit on a residential building in the Desnianskyi District. Three more waves of ballistic missiles struck Kyiv throughout the night.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainian TV that Ukraine received no warnings from its partners about the first wave, though it did for the following three.

"Ukraine did not attack Russian oil refineries, yet Trump has already begun imposing sanctions on my country. Meanwhile, sanctions against Russia have been eased," Sternenko said.