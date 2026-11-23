Russian attacks killed four people and injured 19 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 23.

Russia killed a teenager in Sumy Oblast and injured three children in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day. Russian forces also struck kindergartens and educational facilities in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and the city of Kyiv. At least 1,144 children were killed or injured between January and October 2026, a new UNICEF report said earlier this month.

Russian forces launched 153 drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 23, including Shahed-type attack drones, 60 of them jet-powered, as well as Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoys, the Air Force said. As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had downed or suppressed 134 drones, including 42 jet-powered ones.



Impacts were recorded at 11 locations and debris at seven locations according to the Air Force.



In Sumy Oblast, Russia targeted 13 settlements including the city of Sumy and killed a 15-year-old boy, local authorities said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and 20 settlements, injuring nine people, including three children aged 14, 15 and 17, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. In the city of Kharkiv, a children's facility was damaged, Syniehubov added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia launched over ten drone attacks across two districts, injuring two people, and damaging transport infrastructure and an educational institution, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.



In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted Kherson and 36 settlements, injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russia damaged a gas pipeline, Prokudin added.

In the city of Kyiv, debris fell on two educational institutions, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klychko. No one was injured, Klychko said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, injured two others, local authorities reported.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russian attacks damaged railway infrastructure and targeted a kindergarten. Local authorities did not report any casualty.



In Poltava Oblast, Russian attacks damaged a power line, temporarily leaving around 40 consumers without electricity, according to local authorities.