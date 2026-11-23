Poland, Germany, Lithuania, and Bulgaria plan to establish a joint investigative team to probe arson attacks targeting Starlink satellite communications infrastructure in Bulgaria, Lithuania and Poland, Polish radio RMF24 reported on Nov. 23.



Starshield, the militarized version of SpaceX' Starlink satellite internet system, has become a critical communication tool for Ukrainian forces, supporting battlefield coordination and drone operations, making attacks on its infrastructure in Europe a potential threat to networks carrying internet traffic to Ukraine.



Prosecutors from the four countries are expected to meet in early December to set up the joint investigative team, RMF24 reported. The team should establish whether the attacks were coordinated by a single group, who carried them out, and who ordered them.



On Sept. 23, two masked individuals allegedly set fire to a Starlink ground station in Wola Krobowska, Poland. Polish prosecutors suspect the act was carried out on orders from Russian intelligence to disrupt satellite internet traffic across Central and Eastern Europe.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Sept. 24 that the Wola Krobowska station, operated by state-owned telecommunications company Exatel, served as an internet hub carrying traffic through Poland, including to Ukraine.



Polish authorities charged two Turkish citizens living in Germany with acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service and committing an act of sabotage.

The two suspects had been arrested in Germany on behalf of Polish services on Oct. 10, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a post on X. He called the attack "another act of hybrid warfare."

Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister coordinating Polish special services, made Russia responsible for the attack, reported AP.

"We have no doubt that Russian intelligence services are behind this act of sabotage," he said, according to AP.

On Oct. 9, an arson attack was carried out against SpaceX Starlink antennas at the Plana Teleport Facility, south of Bulgaria's capital city, Sofia.



On Oct. 18, Lithuanian authorities foiled an attempted arson attack on Starlink equipment in Vilnius, which Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius linked to Russia's hybrid warfare campaign.