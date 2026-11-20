Democratic Rep. James Himes, who is set to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, warned in a letter that U.S. lawmakers could withhold funding from SpaceX following Starshield restrictions in Ukraine, CNN reported Nov. 20.

"Simply, our committee cannot authorize funds for the development of government systems that the government will not fully control," Himes wrote in a letter to National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton.

Starshield, the military version of SpaceX's well-known Starlink satellite internet system, was restricted over Ukrainian territory in recent weeks. A slowdown that disabled terminals when traveling faster than 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) limited Ukraine's ability to shoot down drones in Russian attacks.

In his letter, Himes also demanded clarity on who is responsible for ordering the Starshield slowdown in Ukraine.

"I appreciate your assistance in obtaining transparency in this instance so we can have confidence going forward in authorizing funding for the development of systems using SpaceX as the primary vendor," he wrote to Clayton.

In a separate letter addressed to Elon Musk, Himes requested a meeting with the U.S. Billionaire behind SpaceX, according to CNN.

"My ask to you is straightforward. Explain the changes that were made to the Starshield service in October 2026, why those changes were made, and whether those changes were made unilaterally by SpaceX or were directed by a U.S. government official," Himes said.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Nov. 7 urged Congress to impose public interest controls on Starlink and Starshield, adding that he would also introduce legislation supporting Ukraine, and called on Washington to assign new negotiators to peace talks.

Himes is set to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when the next U.S. Congress convenes in January, following November elections that saw a sweeping Democratic victory in the House of Representatives and Senate.