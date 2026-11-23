Ukraine's most decorated Olympian fencer Olga Kharlan on Nov. 23 urged U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to help secure evacuation of civilians from the contested Kinburn region in Mykolaiv Oblast.

"The actions of the aggressor state have created a catastrophic humanitarian situation in these territories. People are forced to live in isolation, without adequate assistance or safety," Kharlan wrote on social media.

She "personally" appealed to Melania Trump to "help secure the release of civilians from the occupied Kinburn Spit and other Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia."

A local who managed to flee the area told the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne that people were threatened, beaten, and even killed by Russian soldiers. Other victims' whereabouts remain unknown.

"If you glanced the wrong way, that's it, they shouted 'I'll take you hostage'," a local said on condition of anonymity.

The Kinburn Spit has been a contested area throughout Russia's full-scale war. It was first occupied by Russian troops in 2022 and served as a strategic location to hamper Ukraine's ability to utilize its southern ports in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Ukraine has previously carried out raids and combat missions in an effort to reclaim the territory. A Ukrainian flag was raised on the spit on June 25, but the Ukrainian Navy said it was "still too early to say that the enemy has completely withdrawn."

Melania Trump previously helped mediate a localized ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow so that civilians wishing to leave Oleshky in Kherson Oblast could evacuate safely. Although neither side has disclosed the exact number of evacuees, the first lady said nearly 800 individuals left the Russian-occupied front-line city.