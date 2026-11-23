Russia is preparing to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear warhead into space by the end of the year, according to German intelligence assessments cited by a German media investigation.

Germany's military and Federal Intelligence Service have warned fellow NATO members that Moscow is planning to launch the Sputnik-S satellite as early as December, a report by NDR, WDR and Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

The Sputnik-S has been fully assembled and in storage in the Moscow region for several years, it adds.

Russia's embassy in Berlin has dismissed the "unfounded allegations," but they follow a report from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency last month that warned Russia was developing a "satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon."

"A space-based capability such as this could cause rapid and sudden loss or degradation of thousands of satellites operated by countries and companies around the world, as well as to the vital communications, navigation, scientific, meteorological, commercial, and national security services they provide," it added.

In 2024, Russia vetoed a resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) aimed at preventing a nuclear arms race in outer space.

The draft vote was proposed by Japan and the U.S. and called on all states to uphold the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which obligates nations "not to place in orbit around the Earth any objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction."

Thirteen of the UNSC's members voted in favor, while Russia voted against. China abstained.