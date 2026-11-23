Ukrainian forces sank a Russian Navy corvette and destroyed a military helicopter in a naval drone attack off the coast of Benghazi, Libya on Nov. 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Nov. 23.



The operation marks an expansion of Ukraine's campaign against Russian military and logistics assets beyond the Black Sea, targeting Russian naval capabilities in the Mediterranean Sea.



Ukraine's Defense Forces, in coordination with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), deployed seven domestically produced naval drones in the operation, Zelensky said.

The Russian corvette Merkury, one of Russia's newest warships, was sunk despite attempts by Russian forces to repel the attack. The vessel entered service in 2023, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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A Russian Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed alongside the corvette, Zelensky said. Ukrainian forces additionally struck the Russian dry cargo vessel MV Angara, which Russia had been using to transport weapons, according to Zelensky.

A source in the SBU described it in a statement as a "unique special operation."

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine have once again demonstrated that the Russian military fleet and its logistics networks have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea," they added.

The Kyiv Independent was not able to assess the full extent of the damage at the time of publication.

"Initial investigations indicate that the explosion occurred onboard a Russian ship docked in the port," the administration of General Khalifa Haftar earlier said. Haftar is the de facto military dictator of eastern Libya who opposes the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.



"The Government categorically rejects the transformation of Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for foreign powers to settle scores," the statement read.



"It further opposes the use of Libyan territory, ports, or territorial waters for any military or logistical activities that could jeopardize the security of the Libyan people or the sovereignty of the state."



Libya's government has been divided since 2011, with an internationally recognized administration based in Tripoli and a rival government operating in the east. Kyiv and Tripoli reportedly signed a covert deal in 2025 to allow a Ukrainian military presence in western Libya, with access to drone launch sites.



Russian-controlled African Corps troops, meanwhile, reportedly operate in southern and eastern Libya, in cooperation with Haftar's regime.

Following the reported strike on the Merkury, Libya's government in Tripoli also issued a statement condemning the use of Libyan territorial waters as a site for proxy warfare.



Russian authorities have not yet commented on the strike.



The strike on the Merkury coincides with reports that a sanctioned Russian cargo ship was hit by a drone in the Gulf of Finland on Nov. 21. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.



In March 2026, Russia accused Ukrainian forces of launching a drone attack from Libya against the Russian-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Arctic Metagaz, causing a fire on the vessel. The ship belongs to Russia's shadow fleet, consisting of ships that rely on opaque ownership, flags of convenience, and irregular shipping practices to move Russian oil despite Western sanctions.



Earlier, in December 2025, Kyiv struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time. A source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent that the shadow fleet vessel QENDIL was struck in neutral waters more than 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine.



The outlet Radio France Internationale (RFI) later reported that the attack was launched from the Libyan city Misrata, and that the QENDIL was struck 250 kilometers off the Libyan coast.