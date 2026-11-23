Ukrainian ex-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov has been charged with embezzling public funds through a fictitious employment scheme, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Nov. 23.

The bureau did not refer to Chernyshov by name but the identification was clear from Chernyshov's positions mentioned by the NABU — former deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

In November 2025, Chernyshov was also charged in a $100 million corruption scheme centered around the state nuclear monopoly Energoatom. The Energoatom probe, launched last year, is the biggest corruption investigation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's tenure.

The investigation prompted a political earthquake in Ukraine, leading to the resignation of Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak — effectively his second-in-command — in November 2025 and corruption charges against him in May 2026. In leaked transcripts of the NABU tapes recorded as part of the case, suspects also hint at Zelensky's alleged involvement.

Chernyshov confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that he had been charged but said it was too early to comment on the substance of the accusations.

“The suspect orchestrated a scheme in which five individuals received salaries from the ministry despite not performing any official duties there," the bureau said. "Instead, they worked as the former minister’s personal drivers and bodyguards.”

Along with Chernyshov, the NABU charged two heads of departments at the National Unity Ministry.

“They knew the employees had been hired on paper only, but they regularly signed documents falsely claiming that they had performed work. These documents were then used to calculate and pay their salaries,” the NABU said.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau charged Chernyshov with illicit enrichment as part of the Energoatom corruption case in November 2025. Seven other suspects were also charged then, and Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelensky, is allegedly the ringleader.

According to tapes released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, participants of the alleged corruption scheme gave $1.2 million and 100,000 euros to Chernyshov.

Chernyshov allegedly used the funds obtained through the Energoatom corruption scheme to finance the construction of high-end houses near Kyiv, the Bihus.info investigative journalism project reported in November 2025, citing the NABU tapes.

Bihus.info alleged that the villas built by Chernyshov were meant for himself, Mindich, and the country's leadership. The President's Office declined to comment.

In May 2026, Chernyshov and Zelensky's former Chief of Staff Yermak were charged with money laundering tied to the alleged construction of the villas by Chernyshov.

Zelensky's current Chief of Staff, Kyrylo Budanov, may also be linked to the Energoatom case and its aftermath.

A person matching Budanov's description allegedly asked his deputy Iryna Mudra to launder cash to pay bail for a suspect in the Energoatom case, according to the leaked text of the charges against Mudra published by the media outlet Bihus.info in September 2026.

Furthermore, an alleged transcript of the Anti-Corruption Bureau's tapes leaked to the media outlet Hromadske in August contains multiple references to "Kyrylo," "Kyrylo Oleksiyovich," Mudra's unnamed boss, and a top official at the President's Office. There are also direct references to Budanov's last name in the transcripts.

Apart from Yermak and Budanov, Zelensky himself appears in alleged transcripts of the tapes published as part of the Energoatom case. The transcripts were published by media outlet Ukrainska Pravda and two lawmakers in April and May 2026.

The transcripts contain a reference to "Vova's" house as part of Chernyshov's luxury compound near Kyiv investigated by the bureau — a short form of the name Volodymyr that many interpreted as a reference to Zelensky.

In June 2025, Chernyshov was also charged with bribery and abuse of office in a separate case.

Later the same month, he was fired from the position of deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

After Zelensky was elected president in 2019, Chernyshov held different government jobs, including governor of Kyiv Oblast, minister for communities and regional development, and CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz.