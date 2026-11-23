Burned can in the aftermath of the russian drone attack on the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 23, 2026. (Serhii Korovaynyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.



Falling debris from Russian drones sparked fire in central Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District on Nov. 23, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said at around 3:30 p.m. local time.



Preliminary reports indicate two people were rescued, and five others injured, including a foreign national, Klitschko said.



Russia has intensified its attacks on Kyiv over the past several weeks. On Nov. 17, Russian ballistic missiles struck two key bridges across the Dnipro River. Two days later, a drone crashed near the Dutch and Austrian embassies, shattering windows at both missions and damaging St. Volodymyr's Cathedral.

Shattered windows in the aftermath of the russian drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Nov. 23, 2026. (Serhii Korovaynyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Overnight on Nov. 19-20, Russia launched another mass aerial assault, striking three bridges in the capital.



In the latest attack, debris caused the ground floor of a five-story building to catch fire. Balconies of the second through fourth floors were also damaged, Klitschko said.

"It's a good thing we didn't go out, thank God," said Roman, a Kyiv resident, recalling that he and others had considered going outside shortly before the explosion.

Roman, who works at the Moko restaurant, told The Kyiv Independent that he heard a loud blast in the courtyard of the restaurant, followed by a strong smell of gas. People immediately rushed out. A colleague's car was destroyed in the blast. "It completely burned down. It exploded. It's a pity," he said.

Explosions continued to be heard in Kyiv through the afternoon, including in the Podilskyi District, Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground reported.

Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed a drone crashed into a building in the Podilskyi District.



Earlier in the day, drone debris fell on a warehouse in the Podilskyi District and on the grounds of two educational institutions. No fires were reported at those locations, according to Klitschko.