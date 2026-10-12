Kyiv under missile attack before air raid alert issued

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kyiv came under missile attack shortly after 10 p.m. local time on Oct. 12, with powerful explosions reported before an air raid alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

Kyiv Independent staff reported powerful blasts in central Kyiv, with air raid sirens and mobile notifications sounding only afterward.



At 11:09 p.m. Kyiv Independent journalists reported further explosions in the capital as the attack continued. The cause of the latest blasts was not immediately confirmed.

Ukraine's Air Force later reported that Russian forces had attacked Kyiv with what appeared to be six ballistic missiles at approximately 10:10 p.m.

The Air Force said radar systems detected the incoming missiles during the attack, but that it had received no information about launches from Russian territory. The Air Force said it was investigating why it had received no information about the launches.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed during the national news telethon that the alarm had been sounded only during the missile attack, but said that this had occured previously, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

He also noted that not only the US shares intelligence with Ukraine, but other NATO countries also do, covering strategic avaiation, ship movements, and ballistic launches.

"There are moments when this information fails to arrive. This is not the first case... If there were certain technical issues this time, I believe the intelligence can sort it out. And they will resolve this problem together with our partners," Ihnat said.

At least 12 people were injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on Oct. 12, including a 17-year-old, according to the Kyiv City State Administration's Health Department.

As of 10:15 p.m. local time, four people had been hospitalized in moderate condition, while eight others, including the teenager, received medical assistance at the scene.

The delayed air raid alert prompted speculation on Ukrainian social media about whether the lack of advance warning was connected to reported U.S. threats to withdraw intelligence-sharing support for Ukraine.

Ukraine receives intelligence from the United States to help detect and track Russian missile launches and other aerial threats.

The Kyiv Independent reported earlier on Oct. 12, citing two Ukrainian officials, that Washington had threatened to suspend intelligence sharing unless Kyiv stopped striking Russian energy infrastructure.

There has been no official indication that the timing of the air raid alert was connected to U.S. intelligence sharing, or that Washington had suspended such support.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Ukrainian and U.S. officials for comment.

A Russian drone attack on a private residential building in the Darnytskyi district in the morning injured one woman, the city's military administration said.