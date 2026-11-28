Ukrainian forces carried out a successful strike against a deployment facility of Russia's elite "Rubicon" drone unit in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, inflicting significant losses, the military's Southern Forces reported on Nov. 28.

The Rubicon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies is a sprawling Russian drone unit that forms the core of Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, a new branch of the military formed in late 2025. Ukraine has targeted the elite unit in multiple previous operations at the front lines and inside Russia.

The latest strike targeted a Rubicon deployment point in Berdiansk, a coastal city in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Southern Forces reported. Preliminary data indicates the attack destroyed a pilot training base, drone storage facilities, and personnel locations.

"It has also been confirmed that members of the unit's leadership were hit," the military said.

According to preliminary reports, the strike may have killed over 30 Russian military personnel and injured up to 70 others.

Ammunition repeatedly detonated in the area after the attack, eyewitnesses reported. A "significant number" of Russian troops were also reportedly transported to the hospital. The bodies of the dead are believed to have been taken to Mariupol.

0:00 / 1× Video footage of a joint operation against Russia's Rubicon drone unit, published Nov. 28, 2026. (Ukraine's Southern Forces / Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

The joint operation was carried out by the Southern Forces, the woman-led Harpies drone unit, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, the Alpha unit of Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU), and the Special Operations Forces' (SSO) 422nd and 427th battalions.

Ukrainian forces last attacked Rubicon's assets in Berdiansk in a joint strike on Nov. 9. The city lies 107 kilometers (66 miles) behind enemy lines.

Russia's Rubicon drone unit specializes in cutting off logistics, hunting Ukrainian drone pilots on the battlefield, and intercepting high-value reconnaissance and strike drones. Rubicon detachments on the front lines expand the existing "kill zone," making it deeper and deadlier.

Ukrainian forces systematically targeted Rubicon units in northern Donetsk Oblast during Operation Vivaldi, achieving a significant result: Russia pulled the elite units from the sector after incurring heavy losses.

Over the past several months, Ukraine has ramped up its campaign of "middle strikes" against Russian positions, targeting sites from 35 to 300 kilometers (22 to 186 miles) behind the contact line.

This highly effective campaign is now under threat due to ongoing unexplained restrictions to Ukraine's Starshield service in Russian-occupied territory.