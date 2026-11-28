Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomor on the fourth Saturday of November each year, which falls on Nov. 28 in 2026.

Ukraine experienced three major famines in the 20th century: in 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and 1946-1947. The 1932-1933 famine was the deadliest and has been recognized by Ukraine and some other countries as a genocide of the Ukrainian people carried out by the government of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

The Holodomor was preceded by the forced collectivization of farms and a campaign known as "dekulakization" — mass repression, property confiscation, and deportations targeting relatively wealthy and independent peasants, known as "kulaks," and their families.

Soviet authorities confiscated the grain Ukrainian farmers had grown, then stripped them of their remaining food supplies through numerous "in-kind fines" and searches of their homes. In December 1932, food trade was banned in 82 districts of Ukraine, while supplies of manufactured goods were also halted.

The 22-month famine claimed approximately 4 million lives in Ukraine, according to official Ukrainian figures. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance said children were particularly hard-hit by the famine. In September 1933, nearly two-thirds of schoolchildren did not return to their classrooms.

The regions hardest hit by the famine included Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv.

For decades, the Holodomor remained a taboo subject. Under communist rule, even discussing the famine was strictly forbidden. Research into the tragedy began only in the late 1980s.

On this day, Ukrainians traditionally light candles in their homes in memory of those who died in the man-made famine. A nationwide minute of silence is observed at 4 p.m., and commemorative events are held across the country.