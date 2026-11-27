Speed restrictions on the U.S.-provided Starshield satellite communications system are hampering Ukrainian strike drone operations in Russian-occupied territory, leading to heavy drone losses and forcing the military to cancel some missions, two Ukrainian military sources told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 27.

The restrictions, first introduced in October, have added to tensions between Kyiv and Washington over U.S. military and political support for Ukraine, while undermining Ukraine's ability to both strike Russian targets and defend against aerial attacks.

"The speed restrictions on Starshield only exist over territory of Ukraine that is temporarily occupied by Russia," a senior member of the Ukrainian military told the Kyiv Independent.

"There has clearly been a political decision to hamper the system's function over areas Russia currently controls."

Another member of the Ukrainian military told the Kyiv Independent that the restrictions have significantly affected Ukraine's medium-range strike drones, including the Fire Point FP-2, which can carry a payload of up to 200 kilograms (440 pounds) and has a range of up to 700 kilometers (435 miles).

Middle-strike drones play a key role in Ukraine's military operations, allowing Ukrainian forces to target Russian military assets in occupied Ukrainian territories, including missile and drone launch sites, radar stations, oil and weapons depots, and air defense systems. Such strikes disrupt Russian military operations and troop movements in Ukraine, while also complicating logistics and supply lines for the Russian army.

The restrictions have resulted in extremely high drone losses during some strike missions, while others have been canceled altogether, the source said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an interview with the BBC published on Nov. 26 that restrictions on Starlink and its military-grade service, Starshield, remained in place in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Earlier in November, Zelensky called on the U.S. and Elon Musk's SpaceX to lift the speed restrictions, warning that they were undermining Ukraine's ability to defend its energy infrastructure against Russian attack drones.