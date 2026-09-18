Russia pulls elite drone unit from northern Donetsk Oblast after losses from Operation Vivaldi, Ukraine's military says

Russia pulled units of its elite unmanned systems formation Rubicon from the front line in northern Donetsk Oblast after suffering heavy losses during Ukraine's ongoing Operation Vivaldi offensive, Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps said on Sept. 18.

"3rd Corps fighters disabled Rubicon's command system: they destroyed its logistics, ammunition depots, drone launch sites, newly formed units, and experienced UAV operators," the unit said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

"The Russians lost the ability to quickly replenish the unit with resources and trained personnel."

The Rubicon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies is a sprawling Russian drone unit and the core of Russia's recently formed Unmanned Systems branch of the military.

The unit specializes in cutting off logistics, hunting Ukrainian drone teams on the ground, and intercepting high-value reconnaissance and strike drones, and is made up of detachments, each numbering several hundred personnel.

When deployed to priority areas of the front line, Rubicon and other units like it often create particular difficulties for the Ukrainian brigades facing them by making the existing "kill zone" deeper and deadlier, just as elite Ukrainian drone units do to Russian forces.

Effectively spotting and destroying the personnel and assets of enemy elite drone teams, equivalent to counterbattery fire in artillery terms, can thus create a major impact on the overall power balance in a given sector.

0:00 / 1× A video uploaded by Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps showing strikes on high-value Russian targets with glide bombs, multiple-launch rocket systems, and bomber drones, as part of Operation Vivaldi in northern Donetsk Oblast.

The Rubicon contingent was systematically attrited during both the lead-up to Vivaldi and in its early stages, Oleksandr Borodin, the 3rd Corps spokesperson, said in a comment to the Kyiv Independent.

"Most specialized drone units in the area suffered significant losses among qualified personnel and material and technical resources," Borodin said.

"One of these units was the 'notorious Rubicon,' and it was this unit that was withdrawn from our zone of responsibility in the most difficult hours for the enemy, probably due to the trends of a rapid decline in its combat potential."

Operation Vivaldi, the corps' offensive operation around Lyman in northern Donetsk Oblast, was only made public on Sept. 15, although Russian pro-war Telegram channels and independent open-source intelligence (OSINT) researchers on social media had been tracking Ukrainian attacks in the area since late spring 2026.

For now, the 3rd Corps has only released details on the first phase of the operation and said it had cleared 75 square kilometers of Russian infiltrators and liberated a further 10 square kilometers.

Further details of more recent Ukrainian gains have not been officially disclosed for operational security purposes, but Russian military bloggers have reported Ukraine pushed Russian forces back to the Zherebets River, potentially reversing over 18 months of steady Russian advances in the region.

On Sept. 17, in an acknowledgment of broader operational success in the Lyman area, 3rd Corps commander Andrii Biletskyi said that the "northern pincer" of Russia's attempt to surround Ukraine's hold on Donetsk Oblast had been "routed and destroyed."