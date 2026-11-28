An Austrian court on Nov. 27 again remanded two Ukrainian nationals suspected of spying for a foreign intelligence service in pretrial detention, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported, citing the Vienna Prosecutor's Office.

Both men, who are allegedly employees of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), had been released from custody two weeks earlier. They were first detained on Oct. 5.

The renewed detention came after investigators analyzed electronic devices seized from the suspects, including their phones and computers, ORF reported, citing a source familiar with the case.

The examination allegedly revealed plans for unlawful intelligence activities, including operations in the U.K. targeting individuals accused of property-related crimes in Ukraine who remain beyond the reach of Ukrainian authorities because they have not been extradited.

The case may be connected to former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who reportedly left Ukraine for Austria in September after his resignation, amid a major corruption investigation, according to ORF.

In late October, Kravchenko wrote on social media that military intelligence officers had allegedly been tasked not only with locating him but also with carrying out unlawful acts of violence against him. Kravchenko claimed that the orders had come from the Presidential Office.

On Oct. 9, investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his camera operator, Yaroslav Bondarenko, were also detained in Vienna while carrying out an assignment for Ukrainska Pravda related to locating Kravchenko.

Bondarenko, who sustained injuries during the detention, was suspected — and remains under suspicion — of cooperating with intelligence officers.

According to Austria's Interior Ministry, Tkach was detained on suspicion of espionage, but the suspicions were later found to be unsubstantiated.