Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Moscow overnight on Nov. 28, disrupting air traffic and forcing airports to close, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

At around 11 p.m. local time on Nov. 27, Sobyanin reported that Russian forces had shot down 11 drones heading toward the Russian capital. The following morning, the mayor said that 460 drones had targeted Moscow Oblast overnight, 123 of which were intercepted en route to Moscow.

Sobyanin did not specify how many drones had been shot down across the region in total.

Ukraine had not commented on the reported attack on Moscow Oblast at the time of publication.

The reported Ukrainian attack prompted flight restrictions at several airports, including Vnukovo and Domodedovo in Moscow Oblast.

No flight restrictions were reported at another Moscow airport, Sheremetyevo. Yet the Russian media outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, citing a passenger on a Rossiya Airlines flight from Moscow to Vladivostok, reported that the flight had not yet departed from Sheremetyevo.

Beyond Moscow, flight restrictions were also introduced at airports in Kaluga, Penza, Saratov, and Tambov, according to Russian independent media Astra.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian forces intercepted 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight on Nov. 28 over 14 Russian regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Throughout 2026, Ukrainian forces have stepped up their long-range drone campaign against Russia, increasingly targeting Moscow and other regions across the country.

On the night of Nov. 16, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia, with Russian air defenses claiming to have intercepted 1,336 drones, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. The following night, the ministry reported shooting down another 1,441 Ukrainian drones.

During the same overnight period, Ukrainian forces also attacked the Crimean Bridge, destroying one of the arches used by road traffic. The bridge's railway section remains operational.