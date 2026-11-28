The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) director general, Rafael Grossi, responded to criticism over his appointment of a Russian official to the second highest-ranking role at the international organization, calling the decision a "normal staffing issue" on Nov. 27.

"In appointing a person, I am not appointing a policy, I am not rewarding a country," Grossi told BBC News, according to excerpts shared with the Kyiv Independent.

"International organisations are staffed with people from different countries who have different kinds of expertise. He is occupying a position which was occupied in the past by another Russian and there was no public outcry about that. This is a normal staffing issue," Grossi added.

The official in question, Alexey Ferapontov, serves as the deputy head of the Russian Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor).

Ferapontov was sanctioned by Ukraine in February 2023 over his role in "legitimizing the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and extending Russian regulatory control over it," according to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

"International civil servants are totally independent, as per UN's Charter," Grossi said. "I can understand in an atmosphere of a war, people may have these kinds of observations," he added, noting that the IAEA has "all types of people and all nationalities represented."

The ZNPP, located in the city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine, is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It has been under Russian occupation since the start of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While Moscow controls the plant and large parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia and most of the oblast's population remain under Ukrainian administration.

In response to the appointment, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha branded Ferapontov's appointment as deputy director general "absurd," and described Ferapontov as "an accomplice in one of the greatest threats and gravest crimes against nuclear safety," in a social media post.

The EU also criticized the appointment as part of "Russia's attempt to normalize its image by trying to rejoin international fora," in comments provided to the Kyiv Independent.

That approach, "does not work," the EU's foreign affairs spokesperson Christian Wigand previously told the Kyiv Independent. "We regret the appointment."

Grossi's plan to appoint Ferapontov came days after nuclear safety regulators from 38 countries warned that Russian attacks were increasing the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine this coming winter.

Grossi, a candidate for U.N. Secretary-General, has served as a controversial figure as the head of the IAEA amid Russia's control of the ZNPP.

In response to news of the appointment, activist organization Greenpeace International issued a letter to the IAEA board calling on Grossi to immediately abandon the plans, which the organization tied as a potential conflict of interest to Grossi's campaign for the U.N.'s top post.

Greenpeace said its letter expressed "serious concern about Russia's possible leverage over the IAEA Director General, who needs the Russian government's support for his candidacy for the next U.N. Secretary-General."

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