Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military launched a drone attack on Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 28, reportedly striking the area near the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, Telegram monitoring channels reported.

Local residents reported large groups of drones approaching the city of Novoshakhtinsk shortly before a blaze was seen near the facility. An OSINT analysis conducted by monitoring channel ASTRA concluded a fire was likely ignited at fuel storage tanks at the facility.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The attack on the facility appears to mark the second such strike in less than a week. In a statement on Nov. 27, the General Staff confirmed a strike earlier in the week on the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery.

The Nov. 23 strike on the facility — which has an annual processing capacity of up to 7.5 million metric tons of oil — destroyed 20 horizontal storage tanks and damaged another 21 horizontal tanks, 11 vertical tanks, and a section of pipeline.

Ukraine regularly launches strikes on oil refineries within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue to fund its war.

As Kyiv continues to pummel Russian energy sites, Moscow's oil output has seen a notable decline.

Since late October, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refiners have decreased the country's crude oil processing volumes by 45%, Reuters reported on Nov. 18.

On Nov. 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces took 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity offline through long-distance drone and missile strikes.

read also Zelensky acknowledges Ukraine did not coordinate Libya strike with European partners



