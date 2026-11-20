Ukraine's 8th Air Assault Corps struck the deployment site of Russia's Rubicon-S drone unit in the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the corps reported on Nov. 20.

The Rubicon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies is a sprawling Russian drone unit and the core of Russia's recently formed Unmanned Systems branch of the military. It operates in the Sumy direction in northern Ukraine and specializes in strikes against Ukrainian military logistics, the 8th Air Assault Corps said.

When deployed to priority areas of the front line, Rubicon and other units like it often create particular difficulties for the Ukrainian brigades facing them by making the existing "kill zone" deeper and deadlier, just as elite Ukrainian drone units do to Russian forces.

"Rubicon-S is having housing problems," the 8th Air Assault Corps commented their video showing footage of the reported strike.

Ukrainian forces struck several Rubicon-S locations in Rylsk, including accommodation facilities for personnel and workshops, the corps said.

The strike follows a Nov. 7 attack on another Rubicon site in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The military said the operation hit a temporary deployment point and a drone control center.

"Each disabled control point means fewer Russian drones over our positions and roads," the General Staff said following the Nov. 7 attack.

Earlier, Russia pulled units of its elite unmanned systems formation Rubicon from the front line in northern Donetsk Oblast after suffering heavy losses during Ukraine's ongoing Operation Vivaldi offensive, Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps said on Sept. 18

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the extent of the damage at the time of publication.