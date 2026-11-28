Hungary has lifted a three-year ban on entry and residence for Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Hungarian outlet Magyar Hang reported on Nov. 27.

The ban, which also applied across the Schengen Area, was imposed in August 2025 by then-Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto after Ukraine struck the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Hungary received Russian oil. The move came amid tensions between Ukraine and then Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who cultivated closer ties with Russia.

Hungarian authorities linked the strike to Brovdi, who was born in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine and is ethnically Hungarian. Brovdi is the highest-ranking ethnic Hungarian serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the April parliamentary election, Orban was defeated by Peter Magyar's party, and Magyar became Hungary's prime minister. He has adopted a more pro-Ukrainian stance than Orban, although his support for Kyiv is not unconditional.

According to Magyar Hang, the ban has now been removed from Hungary's immigration registry.

Hungary's Interior Ministry previously said the ban could be lifted if the threat to national security no longer existed. The decision to revoke it was made before Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Zakarpattia Oblast.

The Nov. 24 meeting was the first between the two leaders since Magyar took office as prime minister in April. During the talks, the sides agreed to cooperate in the areas of energy, infrastructure, trade, and humanitarian affairs.