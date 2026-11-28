The Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda on Nov. 27 accused lawmaker David Arakhamia and the Security Service (SBU) of trying to pressure its journalists.

The outlet has been under constant pressure from both ex-President Petro Poroshenko and his successor Volodymyr Zelensky's administrations as it criticized top-level corruption.

David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's Servant of the People's faction in parliament, told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 28 that he would post his response on his Telegram channel. The Kyiv Independent will publish his comment once it is released.

The Kyiv Independent has also requested comments from the SBU and the President's Office and will publish their responses once they are received.

"Ukrainska Pravda, its leadership, and its investigative journalists are being subjected to systematic pressure," Sevhil Musayeva, chief editor of Ukrainska Pravda, said in a public statement. "We believe this pressure is linked to the newsroom's reporting on David Arakhamia."

Specifically, she named alleged surveillance, a smear campaign on social networks and an inquiry by an Arakhamia ally.

Alleged surveillance by an intelligence agency

Musayeva said that Ukrainska Pravda had recently “been noticing cars with covert law enforcement license plates.”

“These vehicles followed our camera crew both within and outside (Kyiv),” she said. “On some occasions, several such cars appeared near our colleagues' parents' homes in a single night. In Lviv, where one of our investigative journalists had gone to spend the weekend with his wife's parents, he documented three surveillance teams following him. According to information obtained by our newsroom, all three belonged to the Security Service (SBU).”

Musayeva said, citing law enforcement sources, that after Ukrainska Pravda targeted him in its articles, Arakhamia had contacted Anton Kravchuk, who headed the SBU's internal security department. The same sources say it was Arakhamia who lobbied for Kravchuk's appointment, according to Musayeva.

read also How David Arakhamia became one of Ukraine’s most powerful politicians

A Telegram smear campaign

Musayeva also said that since August Trukha, a major telegram channel that critics accuse of having links to Arakhamia, and its affiliated channels “have regularly published content targeting our news outlet and the head of our investigative department, Mykhailo Tkach."

The Kyiv Independent has requested comment from Trukha.

“In late October, identical talking points about Ukrainska Pravda began appearing on several major Telegram channels almost simultaneously,” Musayeva added. “Starting on Nov. 18, the campaign took on a much larger scale. In just two days, Nov. 21 and 22, independent monitoring identified 36 posts across 18 channels in the Trukha network. Regional channels published identical messages targeting Ukrainska Pravda word for word, just minutes apart.”

The launch of the campaign coincided with the publication of an Ukrainska Pravda article on Arakhamia’s alleged efforts to attack Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

During the same period, some of the Telegram channels targeting Ukrainska Pravda also attacked the anti-corruption agencies.

read also Prosecutor’s office receives order to probe top Zelensky ally but no investigation opened so far

A pro-Russian powerbroker

Musayeva also cited Ukrainska Pravda’s business sources as saying that businessmen close to Arakhamia, including Ihor Abramovich and Mykola Udianskyi, may have been behind the purchase of the Trukha channel in June.

The Kyiv Independent has requested comment from Udinakskyi, and Abramovich could not be reached for comment.

Forbes Ukraine reported in June, citing its sources, that businessman Mykola Udyansky had bought Trukha, which has a big audience, for between $15 million and $25 million. Following this, the Trukha channel was used for a media attack on then Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, an opponent of Arakhamia.

Journalists and activists claim that now the channel is used in the interests of Arakhamia.

Abramovich is a former lawmaker from the pro-Russian Opposition Platform-For Life party.

In 2021, Ukrainska Pravda filmed a meeting between Abramovych and Arakhamia in Kyiv. During the full-scale invasion, the outlet also filmed Abramovych on the French Riviera in 2022.

On Nov. 24, Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), also said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that Abramovych was part of a group of powerbrokers that “declared war” on the NABU and SAPO.

A tax enquiry by an Arakhamia ally

On Nov. 23, Ukrainska Pravda’s publisher received a formal inquiry from lawmaker Danylo Hetmantsev, a major Arakhamia ally from Zelensky’s party and head of parliament’s tax committee.

The same day, Ukrainska Pravda published an article on Arakhamia's alleged business dealings authored by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

In his inquiry, Hetmantsev cites confidential sources and claims that Ukrainska Pravda works with 350 sole proprietors. He estimates that the state budget would have received Hr 61 million in additional revenue had these individuals been formally employed rather than contracted as independent entrepreneurs.

Musayeva said that "the publisher has received neither a tax audit report nor a formal tax assessment confirming the violations" that Hetmantsev alleged.

Hetmantsev denied the accusations.

"I have always supported journalists, continue to support them, and will continue to do so," he wrote on Telegram. "I respect their work. I have always recognized, and will continue to recognize, their contribution to safeguarding freedom of speech as a cornerstone of democracy. Pressure on journalists, surveillance, and intimidation by any government agency are unacceptable."

He argued that he "has been working to bring the shadow economy into the formal sector", and that "demanding that someone bring their business dealings out of the shadows leads to accusations of pressure."

"Sevhil Musayeva writes that submitting a parliamentary inquiry constitutes pressure on the media," Hetmanstev argued. "Frankly, I did not expect such a reaction. After all, the inquiry had nothing to do with the publication's editorial policy."

Musayeva said in 2024 that the President’s Office had been pressuring advertisers to stop dealing with her outlet. In June 2026 she said that the pressure had ceased after Andriy Yermak, then Zelensky’s chief of staff, was forced to resign in November 2025.

Musayeva also said in 2024 that Ukrainska Pravda’s owner Tomas Fiala had received offers to sell the outlet, and that she believed it to be a form of pressure by the authorities.





