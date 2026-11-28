Russian forces struck Kyiv and Kharkiv on Nov. 28, targeting critical infrastructure in the capital and hitting a residential high-rise in Ukraine's second-largest city, local authorities said.

Around noon, Russia launched drones toward several regions of Ukraine, including jet-powered ones, which are harder to intercept because of their speed and flight trajectory.

At 1:45 p.m. local time, Kyiv Independent reporters heard the first explosion in the capital following an air raid alert. Another explosion was heard about an hour later.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a critical infrastructure facility was hit in the Russian attack, warning that some areas of the capital could experience disruptions to electricity and water supplies.

Klitschko did not specify which facility was damaged or where it was located.

In Kharkiv, a drone struck a nine-story residential building in the city's Kyivskyi District, damaging its top two floors. Two women, aged 43 and 68, suffered acute stress reactions as a result of the attack, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed 10 people and injured another 55 over past day.

As temperatures have dropped across Ukraine, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Damage to energy facilities has forced Ukraine to halt electricity exports, while electricity imports have surged to their highest daily level since mid-June.

Since September, Russia has carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting not only power plants but also high-voltage substations and transmission lines, according to the Center for Economic Strategy (CES).