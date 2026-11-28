Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 55 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Nov. 27-28.

Russian forces launched 162 drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 28, including 74 jet-powered ones, the Air Force reported.

As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted 141 Russian drones, including 54 jet-powered variants. Drone strikes were recorded at 13 locations, while falling debris from downed drones was reported at seven locations, according to the Air Force.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian strike on the town of Nizhyn killed seven people and injured seven others on Nov. 27. Russian forces targeted local businesses, Ukraine's Emergency Service (DSNS) said.

Emergency rescue operations at the site of the attack in Nizhyn were completed on the morning of Nov. 28. Rescuers managed to pull one person alive from the rubble.

In the regional capital of Chernihiv, a separate Russian attack killed one person and injured another on Nov. 27, the Emergency Service reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed three people in the city of Sloviansk and one person in the village of Malotaranivka. Another eight people were injured elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, a Russian attack on the Malyn community killed one person and injured 12 others on Nov. 27. A local civilian enterprise was hit, Governor Vitalii Bunechko reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured five others in the regional capital and surrounding areas over the past day, the local authorities reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight people, including three girls aged 3, 9, and 16, suffered injuries over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian drones struck the city of Kremenchuk on the afternoon of Nov. 27, injuring two women, aged 55 and 17. Later that day, another Russian drone attack damaged two schools in the city center, injuring four people, including three children, the local authorities reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people, including a child, suffered injuries overnight on Nov. 28. A day earlier, another person was injured in the regional capital of Dnipro, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

In Sumy Oblast, two women, aged 59 and 47, were injured in the Hlukhiv community over the past day, the local military administration reported.