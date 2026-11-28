Russia has lost 1,650,986 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Nov. 28.

The number includes 2,825 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,517 tanks, 26,038 armored combat vehicles, 181,327 vehicles and fuel tanks, 52,900 artillery systems, 2,312 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,782 air defense systems, 456 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,253 unmanned ground vehicles, 36 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Russian battlefield losses have been especially heavy in recent months. October 2026 was the deadliest month for Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, with 54,400 personnel killed, wounded, or missing, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The losses continued to mount in November, with Russia losing 2,980 troops in a single day on Nov. 8 — the highest daily figure reported since February 2022, the General Staff said on Nov. 9.

Russian independent media outlet Mediazona said on Nov. 23 that around 700,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war, citing its analysis of recently leaked data from Rosstat, Russia's state statistics agency.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy. Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to significant numbers who are missing in action.

The intensity of Russian drone attacks and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.