An 18-year-old Russian soldier who was just 13 when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has been killed in the war, independent Russian outlet Mediazona reported on Nov. 27.

Danil Kurlenya, from the town of Bolotnoye in Russia’s Novosibirsk Oblast, was reportedly killed on Nov. 11, according to a memorial post on the Russian social media platform VKontakte, first discovered by the Telegram channel Goryushko, which tracks Russian military deaths.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify this claim.

Born on May 21, 2008, Kurlenya is the first known Russian soldier killed in Ukraine who was born during the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, who led Russia from 2008 to 2012. Medvedev was the only person other than Vladimir Putin to serve as Russia's president since 2000, when Putin first took office.

Mediazona also found that Kurlenya was registered on the website of Movement of the First, a pro-Kremlin Russian youth organization.

It remains unclear when or how he joined the Russian military or where exactly he was killed.

His death comes as Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in its nearly five-year-long full-scale war against Ukraine.

Earlier in November, Mediazona estimated that around 700,000 Russian soldiers have likely been killed in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine as of September 2026, citing the analysis of recently leaked data from Rosstat, country's state statistics agency.

Mediazona, together with the BBC's Russian Service, has since May 2022 run one of the only verified counts of Russian war deaths, building a database of confirmed cases from social media posts, pictures of graves, and other official or organic sources. As of early November, the count stood at 285,881.

In a major development in tracking Russian losses, hacker groups Belarusian Cyberpartisans and Silent Crow claimed responsibility on Nov. 7 for a cyberattack on Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The hackers leaked death records indicating that between 394,000 and 450,000 people fighting on Russia's side, or otherwise linked to the war, had died since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has not released figures for confirmed Russian deaths, nor has Moscow, citing state secrecy.