Kyiv faces emergency power cuts, widespread water outages after Russia's largest attack on energy infrastructure this year

Kyiv and its surrounding region face emergency power outages and water supply disruptions following a Russian attack on critical infrastructure, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Nov. 3.

The widespread power and water outages in Kyiv follow Russia's largest mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this year, which targeted substations, transmission systems, and power plants across the country.

Kyiv's outages were caused by Russian strikes on facilities operated by the regional electricity distribution network, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Water supply disruptions were observed in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts, as well as in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, west of the capital, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported.

Earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration warned that power outages at key facilities operated by Kyivvodokanal, the capital's state-owned water utility, could disrupt water supplies across the city.

Authorities said efforts to restore water service were ongoing but did not provide a timeline for its return.

During the mass overnight attack, Russia attacked energy and power generation facilities and substations in nine regions across the country, including Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, and Rivne oblasts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia resumed its energy blitz on Kyiv in late September, bringing rolling power outages back to the capital as winter approaches.