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Kyiv faces emergency power cuts, widespread water outages after Russia's largest attack on energy infrastructure this year

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by Asami Terajima
Kyiv faces emergency power cuts, widespread water outages after Russia's largest attack on energy infrastructure this year
People walk along the unlit Landscape Alley (Peizazhna Alley) during a partial power outage following Russian attacks in Kyiv on Nov. 1, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

Kyiv and its surrounding region face emergency power outages and water supply disruptions following a Russian attack on critical infrastructure, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Nov. 3.

The widespread power and water outages in Kyiv follow Russia's largest mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this year, which targeted substations, transmission systems, and power plants across the country.

Kyiv's outages were caused by Russian strikes on facilities operated by the regional electricity distribution network, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Water supply disruptions were observed in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts, as well as in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, west of the capital, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported.

Earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration warned that power outages at key facilities operated by Kyivvodokanal, the capital's state-owned water utility, could disrupt water supplies across the city.

Authorities said efforts to restore water service were ongoing but did not provide a timeline for its return.

During the mass overnight attack, Russia attacked energy and power generation facilities and substations in nine regions across the country, including Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, and Rivne oblasts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.  

Russia resumed its energy blitz on Kyiv in late September, bringing rolling power outages back to the capital as winter approaches.

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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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