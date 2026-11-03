Russia unleashes biggest mass attack on Ukraine's energy this year.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a quote from DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko



Russia unleashed its biggest mass attack on Ukraine’s energy facilities this year, targeting substations, transmission systems, and power plants across 10 oblasts and cutting off power to households across the country on Nov. 3.

Energy officials recorded one of the largest waves of Russian ballistic missiles targeting critical infrastructure, with Russia also launching cruise missiles, jet-powered drones, and propeller-powered drones, Vitalii Zaichenko, CEO of Ukrenergo, the country's state grid operator, told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack is still ongoing at the time of publication.



Ukraine's government is bracing itself for another energy crisis this year following the hardest wartime winter in 2025-2026, which saw millions of people without heating and power in subzero temperatures.

Kyiv is particularly vulnerable as Russia attempts to cut the capital off from power supplies, while officials failed to prepare the city to the fullest extent earlier this year.

DTEK, the country’s largest private energy firm, reported one of the "most serious attacks ever" on its facilities, halting generation at three of its thermal power plants and damaging grid infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, CEO Maxim Timchenko said. Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones in several waves of attacks, the company said in a press statement.



"It is clear Russia is dangerously escalating its efforts to deny Ukrainians critical services like energy this winter. We will not let them succeed," Timchenko said.



While DTEK did not name the locations of the plants for security reasons, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said extensive damage to energy infrastructure was recorded in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv oblasts. Power outages were also imposed in Ukraine's capital and the surrounding region, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Since the end of summer, Russia has renewed its mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities in the lead-up to winter. In the last day alone, Russia struck energy infrastructure more than 20 times, the Energy Ministry said.

With fears of another harsh wartime winter, and Russia utilizing new attack methods, many residents have started to leave the capital.