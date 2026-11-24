Russia has suffered 432,519 military casualties in its war against Ukraine since Jan. 1, a record since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's General Staff said on Nov. 24.

With five weeks to go before the end of the year, Russia's troop losses in 2026 surpassed the previous record set in 2024 of 430,790 annual losses, the General Staff said, calling it an "anti-record."

The General Staff said the latest figure is higher than the combined population of four Russian regions: the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Magadan Oblast, and the Republic of Altai. Together, the regions are home to approximately 434,000 people.

"This is an area of ​​about 1.5 million square kilometers, which is almost 2.5 times larger than the area of ​​Ukraine," the General Staff added.

Russian battlefield losses have been particularly high in recent months. October 2026 was the deadliest month for Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, with 54,400 personnel killed, wounded or missing, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Further records were set in November, with Russia losing 2,980 troops in a single day on Nov. 8, the highest daily figure reported since February 2022. "One less invader every 29 seconds," the General Staff said on Nov. 9.

At the same time, Russian forces suffered a net territorial loss of approximately 27 square kilometers (10 square miles) in October. This was the second consecutive month in which Moscow lost more territory than it gained, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Around 700,000 Russian soldiers have likely been killed in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine as of September 2026, independent Russian outlet Mediazona reported on Nov. 23, citing its analysis of recently leaked data from Rosstat, Russia's state statistics agency.

Mediazona, together with the BBC's Russian Service, has since May 2022 run one of the only verified counts of Russian war deaths, building a database of confirmed cases from social media posts, pictures of graves, and other official or organic sources. As of early November, the count stood at 285,881.

In a major development in tracking Russian losses, hacker groups Belarusian Cyberpartisans and Silent Crow claimed responsibility on Nov. 7 for a cyberattack on Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). The hackers leaked death records indicating that between 394,000 and 450,000 people fighting on Russia's side, or otherwise linked to the war, had died since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The groups said they obtained the records from Rosstat's internal Demography database, containing information from death certificates registered between February 2022 and August 2026.

"Behind each figure is the daily work of Ukrainian soldiers: infantrymen, artillerymen, drone operators, tankers, pilots, and others. They disrupt assaults, destroy enemy manpower and equipment, and force the Russian Federation to pay an increasingly high price for its war," the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the Russian losses.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy. Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."



A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action.



While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to significant numbers who are missing in action.



The intensity of Russian drone attacks and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.