Ukraine and Norway are working to expand the deployment of DESNA, a jointly developed air defense system already operating in Ukraine, as Oslo plans to provide at least $7 billion in assistance in 2027, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said on Nov. 24.

European military support is increasingly critical as Ukraine faces a severe shortage of interceptor missiles and Russia intensifies its missile and drone attacks ahead of winter.

On Oct. 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was receiving an average of just 12 Patriot missiles per month. The U.S.-made Patriot is one of the few air defense systems in Ukraine's arsenal capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

On Nov. 22, Zelensky said Russia had launched 165 missiles, around 2,700 attack drones and nearly 1,460 glide bombs at Ukraine over the previous week. Meanwhile, Patriot missile deliveries to Ukraine have faced delays.

"Ukraine and Norway have launched and are scaling up a new air defense system, the DESNA launcher, equipped with Ukrainian-made missiles and integrated with a Norwegian fire-control system," Khmara told reporters following talks with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik in Oslo.

DESNA is already operating in Ukraine and has demonstrated its effectiveness against Russian drones, including jet-powered variants, Khmara said. The two countries discussed expanding the system's deployment.

Norway's assistance in 2027 will prioritize strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities, including with interceptor missiles, Khmara said.

The ministers also discussed supplying additional combat aircraft and ammunition, expanding cooperation on unmanned systems, and scaling up cooperation through joint production projects and the exchange of battlefield experience.

"We have reached substantial and important agreements for Ukraine," Khmara said.

The ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation regarding Ukraine's DELTA battlefield management system, which Norway plans to adapt for use by its armed forces, Norway's Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said.

DELTA is Ukraine's military platform. It gives Ukrainian forces a shared digital picture of the battlefield, helping them track Russian positions, collect intelligence and coordinate operations.

According to the memorandum, Norway will receive access to components of DELTA through the DELTA Lab initiative, allowing it to use, adapt and contribute to the system's further development.

The two countries will also exchange experience on implementing and using the system, as well as training personnel to operate it.

"Our agreements do not provide for the transfer of combat or other operational data from Ukraine," Khmara said.

Earlier on Nov. 24, Khmara announced that Germany will become the first country to gain access to Ukraine's Delta battlefield management system, as stipulated in a letter of intent signed by the countries' defense ministers in Berlin.

Sweden also announced a new winter assistance package for Ukraine on Nov. 24, allocating 155 million Swedish kronor ($16 million) to the Ukrainian Red Cross and 85 million kronor ($9 million) to support the country's energy infrastructure.

The Swedish government also authorized up to 300 million kronor ($32 million) in procurement of emergency equipment to maintain deliveries throughout the winter, including supplies to protect and restore energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks.