President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to welcome Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in the Ukrainian region of Zakarpattia on Nov. 24, the first formal meeting between the two leaders since Magyar took office in May.

Magyar teased that the two leaders would meet "soon," on Nov. 23. But on Nov. 24, he announced "today I am traveling to Transcarpathia (an alternative name for Zakarpattia), where I will hold talks with the President of Ukraine and meet with leaders of the Hungarian community."

He is accompanied by Hungary's Foreign Minister Anita Orbán, who separately wrote that she will talk with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha about the "key issues between our countries."

A Ukrainian official confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the meeting between Magyar and Zelensky would take place.

While the two leaders have previously spoken at EU and other international meetings, the Zakarpattia meeting will be the first formal bilateral meeting between them.

It is also the first time a Hungarian Prime Minister has visited Zakarpattia since 2015, playing into Magyar's narrative that his approach to Ukraine relations is more fruitful in bolstering ties with Hungarian speakers outside Hungary.

One sign that Magyar is excited about the visit came from a comment he wrote under his initial social media post "share, comment, and like please so that it reaches every Hungarian!"

The Budapest-Kyiv relationship has been gradually improving since Peter Magyar ousted long-time leader Viktor Orban in an electoral landslide in April.

Since then, Hungary has, after delays, cleared the way for Ukraine to advance its EU membership bid.

In exchange, Ukraine has passed rules to protect the Hungarian-speaking minority living in Zakarpattia.

Russia has also attacked the region multiple times since Magyar came into office, with the most recent attack on Nov. 17, when Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian cities of Mukachevo and Uzhorod.

"I express my solidarity with the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and with the entire Ukrainian people," Anita Orban wrote in response to that attack.