British intelligence and defense officials have warned companies supplying Ukraine's military that they could face Russian sabotage attacks, urging them to strengthen security measures, according to a joint alert issued on Nov. 24.

The warning comes amid a series of suspected Russian sabotage operations across Europe, including an arson attack against an Estonian defense company, Milrem Robotics, which supplies unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine. Estonian authorities attributed the August attack to Russian intelligence.

The UK's National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), which forms part of domestic intelligence agency MI5, and the Ministry of Defence issued the alert to companies providing weapons, equipment, procurement services, and other material support to Ukraine's armed forces, including businesses involved in supply chains.

British officials said Russia had stepped up sabotage attempts against European defense facilities in recent months, often using recruited operatives to carry out arson attacks and other operations aimed at weakening support for Ukraine. The threat also includes espionage, intimidation, and information operations, according to the alert.

"If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine's armed forces, it could be a target," the official guidance warned.

Companies were advised to limit publicly available information about their facilities, employees, and operations, strengthen physical security, and train staff to recognize and report suspicious activity.

The guidance also urged businesses to review their online exposure, identify critical assets, and prepare for potential attacks.

The British government separately announced closed-door security briefings for executives from defense companies and critical infrastructure operators on Nov. 24 and 25, bringing together senior intelligence officials and government ministers.

"Russia and other hostile actors pose a growing threat to the companies that equip and support our Armed Forces," Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones said.

Similar warnings have been issued around Europe. In September, Danish intelligence warned that Russian operatives were attempting to recruit Danish citizens for sabotage operations against defense companies supplying Ukraine.

German authorities have also linked an arson attack near a facility associated with drone manufacturer Helsing, which supplies Ukraine, to Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.