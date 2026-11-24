Editor's note: The number of victims from Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia is still being updated

Russian attacks killed nine people and injured 81 others across Ukraine over the past day, including an infant under the age of one, children aged four, six, and nine, and two teenagers aged 16, local authorities reported on Nov. 24.



In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks partially destroyed a five-story residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing two people and injuring 48 others, Governor Mykhailo Semikin reported. Among the injured victims are an infant under the age of one, as well as three children aged four, six, and 16, Semikin said.



Russian forces launched 96 drones, including 64 jet-powered ones, Gerbera drones, and Parody decoys at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 24, the Air Force said. As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had downed or suppressed 73 drones (45 jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones and other types.



Impacts were recorded at 13 locations and debris at two locations, according to the Air Force.

In the city of Kyiv, falling debris from Russian drones sparked a fire in central Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District, killing two people and injuring five others, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.



In Donetsk Oblast, a total of 28 Russian attacks killed two people and injured five others in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.



In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out over 70 attacks on 24 settlements, killing one person and injuring five others, including children aged nine and 16, local authorities said.



In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past days killed two people and injured five others, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. The two people were killed during Russian strikes on the oblast's Nikopol region, Hanzha said.



In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted the oblast capital of Kherson and 26 other settlements, injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.



In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia injured seven people, including a 77-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia attacked the oblast's residents with missiles, drones, and FPV drones, Syniehubov added.



In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian Shaed-type drone attacks on civilian infrastructure injured one person, Deputy Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Russian attacks damaged an energy infrastructure facility and injured four people, Governor Nataliia Zabolotna said. Two public transport stops, four cars, a trolleybus, and adjacent buildings were also damaged in the attacks, Zabolotna said.

In Rivne Oblast, Russia targeted energy infrastructure. Local authorities did not report any casualties.



In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russia targeted an energy infrastructure facility. Local authorities reported no casualties but did not provide details on the extent of the damage.