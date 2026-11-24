Ukraine enters 2027 with a wartime budget, a large financing gap, and a diplomatic track that could change everything or nothing. The 2027 budget assumes the war continues: two-thirds of spending goes to defense, and the country will again depend on tens of billions of dollars in external support. Meanwhile, US-led talks, local truces and continued Russian strikes leave the outlook more open than at any point this year.

In our final briefing of 2026, KI Insights will set out three simple scenarios for the year ahead. For each, we look at what drives it, what it means for Ukraine's finances, and which signposts will show that it is unfolding.

Our upcoming briefing will focus on the following issues:

Will Ukraine's budget survive the twin shocks of increasingly uncertain donor aid and attrition of its tax base?

How will Ukraine's political elite manage decaying institutions and an exacerbating Rada crisis?

What are the main military risks for Ukraine in 2027, and will Ukraine find counters to Russian advances in space, missile-drones, and EW?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, 10 December 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington, D.C.).

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

For Google Calendar, click here .

. For Outlook Calendar, click here.

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.