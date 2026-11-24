Moldova will have a roadmap in place by the end of January 2027 to ensure that its sanctions policy is fully aligned with the EU on Russia and Belarus, the country's government confirmed on Nov. 24.

The roadmap will help Moldova align "with the two most complex regimes of restrictive measures of the European Union," reads a Moldovan government press release, referring to the EU's sanctions regimes against Russia and Belarus.

The EU has sanctioned over 4,700 individuals and entities as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine, and for a country to join the bloc, they need to implement every restriction as their own.

Moldova is making strong progress in its bid for EU membership, which requires alignment with the bloc on a broad range of policy areas, including sanctions under the EU's common foreign and security policy (CFSP).

Both Chisinau and Kyiv are well advanced in their adoption of EU sanctions, with the European Commission's Nov. 4 annual progress reports on integration noting that both countries had a "good level of preparation" and had made "very good progress" against the criteria for chapter 31, which covers CFSP.

However, the Commission estimates Moldova will be able to complete Chapter 31 by the end of 2027, but Ukraine will not.

For both countries, implementing EU sanctions is more than simply cutting and pasting an EU database.

The bloc updates its listings more than once a month, meaning Chisinau and Kyiv have to chase a moving target.

In October, the EU adopted its largest ever single list of new entries, 1,600, to its sanctions lists.

And on Nov. 23, the European Commission proposed a new 22nd sanctions package.

Sanctions packages go beyond blacklisting new names; they include amendments to a wide range of laws.

That means full compliance by Moldova and Ukraine will require a whole-of-government approach to implement the restrictions.

And some of those measures can cause economic harm wherever trade ties continue to exist, which, almost five years since Russia's full-scale invasion began, is more of a risk for Moldova than for Ukraine.

That is also why the Moldovan roadmap will include an "assessment of the economic and social impact" of sanctions alignment and proposals for mitigation measures.