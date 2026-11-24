British-Ukrainian defense startup Pai Defence, which is developing artificial intelligence to predict enemy drone movements on the battlefield, has raised $5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Norwegian venture capital fund Gardar, the company announced on Nov. 24.

Pai Defence says its drone detection system has been tested in combat and is ready for serial production. The company plans to use the funding to expand its sensor coverage and develop AI algorithms that analyze flight data to anticipate enemy drone activity.

“We’ve tracked over 100,000 drone flights and turned them into data on how enemy drones behave, and that is only the start,” Tonia Zakorchemna, co-founder and CEO of Pai Defence, said in the press release.

The proliferation of small drones has transformed Ukraine’s front line into a vast kill zone, restricting troop movements, resupply operations, and casualty evacuations. Ukrainian forces neutralized more than 43,000 Russian tactical drones in October alone, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

“For the most lethal weapon on the front line, a detector’s beep when the drone is almost overhead is far too late,” Zakorchemna said.



Pai Defence aims to help troops anticipate drone threats, potentially complementing the digital tools Ukraine already uses to monitor the battlefield.

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The number of investment and acquisition deals worth at least $5 million in Ukraine’s defense-tech sector rose 150% year on year, from two to five in the first nine months of 2026, according to KPMG.



European backers such as Gardar often see Ukrainian technology as a way to strengthen Europe’s own defenses. Ukrainian developers bring years of battlefield experience, combat data and direct feedback from soldiers, allowing them to refine systems against Russian threats under conditions that are impossible to reproduce in peacetime.