President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg on Nov. 24 that Ukraine struck the Russian cargo ship Sparta II, sanctioned by the United States and Ukraine, in the Gulf of Finland on Nov. 21 with a drone.

Zelensky told Bloomberg that the ship was a legitimate target for Ukrainian self-defense, given that it was carrying weapons. While he defended Ukraine's right to strike the ship, he also acknowledged that the strike may have raised concerns among Ukraine's allies.

Finland's defense minister already raised the risks to civilian shipping with Kyiv.

"We have told the Ukrainians this time, and a little earlier too, how sensitive this narrow stretch of the Gulf of Finland, right between us and Estonia, is in terms of environmental safety and the safety of civilian shipping," he told Finnish outlet Yle.

At the same time, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo commented on the Sparta II strike and emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against the aggressor.

The attack targeted the Sparta II, a sanctioned vessel with a history of transporting Russian military equipment, in international waters before it drifted into Finnish territorial waters, raising questions about the security of commercial shipping in the Baltic Sea.

It sparked a fire aboard the ship, which remained out of control later on Nov. 21, with Finnish authorities warning that further explosions were possible and that the vessel could sink if the blaze continued.

Ilja Iljin, a commander at the Finnish Border Guard headquarters, told Finnish public broadcaster Yle that the vessel had lost steering capability after being struck by what he described as Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. It subsequently drifted into Finnish territorial waters near Loviisa.

Authorities established a restricted area around the vessel, although they said there was no immediate danger to other maritime traffic or the public.

The crew of Sparta II was evacuated as firefighting operations continued aboard the damaged vessel, the Finnish Border Guard said in an update on Nov. 21.

The sailors escaped in lifeboats before being transferred to a nearby cargo ship. No injuries were reported, according to Yle.

The attack comes as Ukraine struck several Russian targets across the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea over the past week.

On Nov. 24, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi also told reporters that Ukrainian strikes on a Russian Navy corvette and a military helicopter off the coast of Benghazi, Libya, on Nov. 22 were a lawful use of its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.