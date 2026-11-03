Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 38, injure 167, as Russia hits Dnipro hospitals in morning missile strike

Editor's note: The story was updated to include the latest casualty figures following Russia's overnight attack on Kharkiv on Nov.

Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least 38 people and injured 167 others over the past day, regional authorities said, as an early Russian missile strike hit the central-eastern city of Dnipro.

A morning Russian missile attack on the central-eastern city of Dnipro killed two people and injured 20, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha. In the wider Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four others were injured over the past day, Hanzha said.

Among the sites that suffered from the Russian attack on Dnipro are buildings of a medical and health care center and one of the city's hospitals, according to Hanzha. He said nearly 100 people were receiving treatment at the hospital, but neither the patients nor the medical staff were injured.

The hospice had been "destroyed," and about 50 terminally ill patients have been transferred to another hospital, with the oldest among them being 90, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said. He added that the city had only recently renovated the wards, and it was one of the few places that provided such specialized care for the elderly, both for Dnipro residents and for those who fled occupied territories or war-torn hometowns.

"Now all of this has been destroyed by a Russian missile," Filatov said on Telegram.

He said that 20 residential buildings have been partially destroyed or damaged in the early-morning attack.

Russia launched a series of aerial bombs on the village of Komyshuvakha in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Nov. 2, killing at least 31 people, while 48 remain missing, acting regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said.

Five people were injured as of 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, the State Emergency Service said. Among the fallen victims are two rescue workers and four police officers, it added.

Zelensky said that the first wave of aerial bombs hit the village in the morning, including a school where humanitarian aid was regularly distributed among the locals, and then launched nine more at a shelter, where people were hiding. The village is located about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Zaporizhzhia and only about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the front line.

The weapon used in the follow-up strike was FAB-3000, a three-ton bomb that contains "nearly one and a half metric tons of explosives," he added.

"After a direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed," Semikin said.

In a different attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 71-year-old woman was injured, according to Semikin.

The exceptionally deadly KAB attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that energy and power generation facilities and substations in nine regions across the country, including Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, and Rivne oblasts.

"Emergency and rolling blackouts continue in many cities and communities," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"There were ordinary people there. They had come to get help."

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Russia launched an overnight aerial bomb attack at around 3 a.m. local time on Nov. 3, the regional prosecutor's office said. It added that the attack hit the passageway between the hospital wings, damaging buildings of the medical facility.

The regional prosecutor's office said 73 people suffered from the attack, including those who faced what it describes as "an acute stress reaction."

The statement did not clarify how many people were injured. It said that among the victims are patients and medical personnel of the facility, as well as residents who live nearby.

Elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, 50 people were injured, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Air Force said Russia launched an unspecified number of ballistic missiles, including the Iskander-M, North Korean KN-23, and Zircon types, in addition to 59 cruise missiles and 289 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, mostly targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts. It reported downing three ballistic missiles, 49 cruise missiles, and 257 of the drones.

Zelensky later clarified that Russia had launched 17 ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight.

"We must help Ukraine defend its skies; otherwise, Russia will never stop its missile strikes," Zelensky said in his Telegram statement, calling on more Western support.

"We must help build peace honestly and reliably, and America can do that."

Russian attacks over the past day have also led to casualties elsewhere in the country, shortly after a temporary ceasefire in southern Kherson Oblast allowed the evacuation of hundreds of residents from occupied Oleshky.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed, and six people were injured over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, seven people were injured over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 63-year-old man was killed, and a 61-year-old woman was injured over the past day, the regional military administration said.